BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR) Trading Down 8.1% - Here's Why

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMNR - Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.6090. 6,233,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,219,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMNR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $39.00 to $30.30 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.65.

View Our Latest Report on BMNR

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 337.82.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($128.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 14,306.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marex Group plc raised its position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 560.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 10,024,103 shares of the company's stock worth $272,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,421 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 363.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 4,328,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,677 shares in the last quarter. Mozayyx Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,197,071 shares of the company's stock worth $331,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pantera Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,036,000.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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