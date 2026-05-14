BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club to post earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $5.4126 billion for the quarter. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.63.

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About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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