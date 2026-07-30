BKV (BKV) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BKV to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $355.2450 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). BKV had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $432.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. On average, analysts expect BKV to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BKV Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BKV stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. BKV has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BKV from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BKV from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BKV from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of BKV from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BKV from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,126,698.27. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of BKV by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BKV by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 160,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in BKV by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,082 shares during the last quarter.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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