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Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan Sells 192,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 192,000 shares of Black Diamond Group on July 8 at an average price of C$19.18, for total proceeds of C$3.68 million. The sale reduced her direct stake by 2.71% to 6.9 million shares.
  • Kernaghan also made several additional sales around the same period, including a large 255,500-share sale on July 10, indicating ongoing insider selling activity.
  • Black Diamond Group’s stock traded at C$18.98 on Friday, near its 52-week high of C$20.14, while the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.04 on revenue of C$129.98 million in its latest earnings release.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 192,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.18, for a total transaction of C$3,682,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,896,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,271,034. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position.

Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$3,804.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 7,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$146,377.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.
  • On Thursday, July 9th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 56,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$1,069,040.00.
  • On Friday, July 10th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 255,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$4,867,275.00.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

TSE:BDI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.98. 456,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,621. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$10.41 and a one year high of C$20.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$129.98 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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