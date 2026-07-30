Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.25.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,989 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $343,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc is a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that selectively target oncogenic proteins bearing tumor-driving mutations. Leveraging its proprietary Genetic Defined Allosteric (GDA) therapeutic platform, the company aims to identify unique allosteric binding sites in mutant proteins and engineer highly selective inhibitors. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Black Diamond applies structure-based drug design and molecular modeling to advance personalized cancer treatments.

The company's development pipeline includes lead candidate BDTX-189, an allosteric inhibitor of mutant HER2, as well as programs directed at clinically relevant EGFR and KRAS mutations.

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