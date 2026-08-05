Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.61%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Get Black Hills alerts: Sign Up

Black Hills Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 774,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio is 73.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Black Hills from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKH

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In related news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $304,969.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,958.92. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 44.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 42.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Black Hills by 639.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,774 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company's stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Black Hills, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Black Hills wasn't on the list.

While Black Hills currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here