Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 774,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,945. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.61%.The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $81.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $304,969.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,958.92. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company's stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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