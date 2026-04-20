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Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Stock Price Down 5.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Black Rock Coffee Bar logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price drop: Black Rock Coffee Bar fell 5.3% on Monday to about $14.15 (intraday low $14.03) on just ~90,772 shares traded, roughly 83% below its average daily volume.
  • Mixed analyst views: The consensus rating is "Hold" (two Buys, one Hold, one Sell) with a consensus price target of $23.50; notable actions include Raymond James cutting its target to $26, DA Davidson initiating coverage with a Buy/$21 PT, and Weiss reaffirming a Sell.
  • Recent results and fundamentals: Q most recent EPS of $0.04 beat estimates by $0.01 while revenue was $53.64M versus $53.70M expected; the company has a market cap of ~$718M and a negative trailing P/E, reflecting prior losses.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Black Rock Coffee Bar.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 90,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 523,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1,435.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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