Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Stock Price Down 5.3% - What's Next?

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 90,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 523,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

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Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1,435.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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