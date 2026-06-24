BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 2.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,959.76. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 116,430 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackBerry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackBerry wasn't on the list.

While BlackBerry currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here