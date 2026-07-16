BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Insider Sells C$477,600.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY insider Philip Simon Kurtz sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.92, for a total value of C$477,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,514,915.36. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Philip Simon Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Philip Simon Kurtz sold 4,195 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$68,756.05.

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BlackBerry Stock Down 13.7%

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.92. 5,424,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,818. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 129.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.16. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of C$4.35 and a one year high of C$18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company had revenue of C$210.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0551903 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry NYSE: BBTSX: BB provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

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