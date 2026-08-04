BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.1 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.470-2.540 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BlackLine from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 1,366,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.64. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.71%.BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.540 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $234,588.75. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $475,388.16. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $4,051,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1,966.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 106,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,488,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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