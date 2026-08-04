BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. BlackLine updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.470-2.540 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from BlackLine's conference call:

Underlying demand remained strong , with RPO rising 17% to more than $1.1 billion, current RPO up 11%, average deal size up 24%, and 56% of renewals involving multi-year commitments.

, with RPO rising 17% to more than $1.1 billion, current RPO up 11%, average deal size up 24%, and 56% of renewals involving multi-year commitments. Approximately $8 million of expected Q2 opportunities slipped because enterprise AI, security, data-sovereignty, and governance reviews are lengthening sales cycles by roughly 40–45 days; management said the delays are concentrated among larger customers.

AI adoption is accelerating, with about 3,000 customers actively using AI and quarterly AI feature actions up more than 220% sequentially. Platform ARR reached over 17% of eligible ARR, tracking toward the company’s 25% year-end target, and management expects platform and agentic adoption to add at least two points of revenue growth next year.

Profitability and cash generation were solid, with a 23.3% non-GAAP operating margin and $36.5 million of free cash flow; BlackLine expects full-year free cash flow growth of approximately 20% and increased its buyback authorization by $100 million to roughly $280 million.

BlackLine maintained full-year revenue guidance of $765 million to $769 million, implying 9.2%–9.8% growth, while absorbing an additional roughly $1 million of expected foreign-exchange headwinds. Management expects to exit 2026 at double-digit growth, with further acceleration in 2027 as delayed deals close and platform adoption scales.

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BlackLine Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,366,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,268. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,588.75. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $475,388.16. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BL. Scotiabank lowered BlackLine to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackLine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BL

Trending Headlines about BlackLine

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackLine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations: BlackLine reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, up from $0.51 a year earlier and above the $0.57 analyst consensus. Quarterly revenue increased 9.1% year over year, supporting the stock’s positive reaction. BlackLine Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BlackLine reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, up from $0.51 a year earlier and above the $0.57 analyst consensus. Quarterly revenue increased 9.1% year over year, supporting the stock’s positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profit outlook was raised above consensus: BlackLine guided third-quarter EPS to $0.62-$0.65, ahead of the $0.57 consensus estimate, and set full-year 2026 EPS guidance at $2.47-$2.54 versus analyst expectations of $2.20. The guidance suggests continued margin and earnings momentum. BlackLine Quarterly Earnings Report

BlackLine guided third-quarter EPS to $0.62-$0.65, ahead of the $0.57 consensus estimate, and set full-year 2026 EPS guidance at $2.47-$2.54 versus analyst expectations of $2.20. The guidance suggests continued margin and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase authorization expanded: BlackLine’s board approved an additional $100 million for its buyback program, bringing total authorization to $600 million. Repurchases could support earnings per share and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. BlackLine Expands Share Repurchase Authorization

BlackLine’s board approved an additional $100 million for its buyback program, bringing total authorization to $600 million. Repurchases could support earnings per share and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance was roughly in line but slightly below estimates: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million compares with the $195.1 million consensus, while full-year guidance of $765 million-$769 million brackets the $766.8 million estimate. The modest revenue shortfall may temper enthusiasm despite the stronger EPS outlook.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million compares with the $195.1 million consensus, while full-year guidance of $765 million-$769 million brackets the $766.8 million estimate. The modest revenue shortfall may temper enthusiasm despite the stronger EPS outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Founder consulting agreement announced: BlackLine entered into a consulting agreement with founder Therese Tucker. The announcement provides no clear near-term financial impact, leaving investors focused primarily on earnings, guidance and capital allocation. BlackLine Signs Consulting Agreement With Founder Therese Tucker

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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