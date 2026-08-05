BlackLine's (BL) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut BlackLine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. DA Davidson set a $30.00 price objective on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackLine from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.50.

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BlackLine Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.64. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.99 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.71%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.540 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,388.16. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $234,588.75. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BlackLine by 5,776.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 475,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 467,571 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackLine by 2,609.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 159,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 199,544 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting BlackLine

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackLine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Embedded-payments partnership: BlackLine and Nuvei launched a partnership that enables enterprises to accept payments directly within BlackLine’s invoice-to-cash platform. Automatic payment matching and reconciliation could shorten collection cycles, reduce manual work and improve customers’ cash-flow visibility. Nuvei and BlackLine Partner to Modernize the Invoice-to-Cash Process Through Embedded Payments

BlackLine and Nuvei launched a partnership that enables enterprises to accept payments directly within BlackLine’s invoice-to-cash platform. Automatic payment matching and reconciliation could shorten collection cycles, reduce manual work and improve customers’ cash-flow visibility. Positive Sentiment: Expanded buyback: BlackLine’s board increased its stock-repurchase authorization by $100 million to $600 million. The program may support per-share results and signals management confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. BlackLine Expands Share Repurchase Authorization to $600 Million

BlackLine’s board increased its stock-repurchase authorization by $100 million to $600 million. The program may support per-share results and signals management confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: BlackLine reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share versus the $0.57 consensus, while revenue of $187.82 million slightly exceeded expectations of $186.99 million. Revenue increased 9.1% year over year, and EPS rose from $0.51 a year earlier. BlackLine Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

BlackLine reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share versus the $0.57 consensus, while revenue of $187.82 million slightly exceeded expectations of $186.99 million. Revenue increased 9.1% year over year, and EPS rose from $0.51 a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance supports profitability: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.62–$0.65 is above the $0.57 analyst consensus, and full-year EPS guidance of $2.47–$2.54 is above the $2.20 consensus. However, full-year revenue guidance of $765–$769 million is broadly in line with expectations, while third-quarter revenue guidance of $193–$195 million is slightly below consensus.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.62–$0.65 is above the $0.57 analyst consensus, and full-year EPS guidance of $2.47–$2.54 is above the $2.20 consensus. However, full-year revenue guidance of $765–$769 million is broadly in line with expectations, while third-quarter revenue guidance of $193–$195 million is slightly below consensus. Negative Sentiment: Cautious analyst view: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $37 to $35 and assigned a Neutral rating. William Blair also maintained a Hold rating, citing near-term growth deceleration despite solid long-term demand. These cautious views likely limited the benefit from the earnings beat. Balanced Risk/Reward Keeps BlackLine Rated Hold

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

Further Reading

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