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BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Technical signal: BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) recently crossed below its 200‑day moving average
  • Dividend announced: The fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0555 payable July 1 with an ex‑dividend/record date of June 15, implying roughly a 6.2% annualized yield.
  • Fund profile and ownership: MUA is a closed‑end, BlackRock‑managed municipal bond fund that seeks federally tax‑exempt income from investment‑grade municipal debt, and institutional investors own about 20.4% of the shares.
  • Interested in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.62. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.7050, with a volume of 69,146 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc NYSE: MUA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

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