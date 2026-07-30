Blackrock Tcp Capital (TCPC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $38.3640 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.10 million. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect Blackrock Tcp Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Blackrock Tcp Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Blackrock Tcp Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the second quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 36.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,348 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 524,139 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital increased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 787,946 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 287,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 874,972 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 162,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,722 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackrock Tcp Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackrock Tcp Capital

Blackrock Tcp Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker TCPC. Externally managed by BlackRock, the firm provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on sponsor-backed transactions. Its core strategy centers on delivering current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, healthcare, business services and industrials.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, BlackRock TCP Capital has partnered with private equity sponsors to underwrite and structure senior secured first-lien loans, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments.

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