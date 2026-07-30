BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $30.7220 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.45). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 89.07%.The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BlackSky Technology Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $840.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,543 shares of the company's stock worth $38,860,000 after buying an additional 1,652,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,683 shares of the company's stock worth $34,208,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,019 shares of the company's stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 386,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,490 shares of the company's stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 343.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 432,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BlackSky Technology to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut BlackSky Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackSky Technology

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

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