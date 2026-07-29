Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $326.7190 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 31.63%.The firm had revenue of $254.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

BXSL opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.37. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $24.75 to $24.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $597,546.60. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,820,346 shares of the company's stock worth $240,476,000 after purchasing an additional 832,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,149,915 shares of the company's stock worth $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,843 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,359,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,305,000 after buying an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,217,115 shares of the company's stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,033,229 shares of the company's stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 566,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company's stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund NYSE: BXSL is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Blackstone Credit, the credit-oriented business of Blackstone Inc Launched in May 2020, BXSL seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund raises capital from institutional and retail investors and deploys it into a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans and other credit instruments.

The fund’s principal investment focus is on first-lien senior secured loans and unitranche debt extended to middle-market companies across North America.

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