Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Issues Earnings Results

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Blaize had a negative return on equity of 670.38% and a negative net margin of 535.58%.The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Blaize's conference call:

Blaize reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $130 million despite a Q1 revenue miss tied to supply constraints, and management said customer demand remained strong.

Blaize reaffirmed its despite a Q1 revenue miss tied to supply constraints, and management said customer demand remained strong. Q1 revenue was only $2.7 million , with management blaming a global HBM memory shortage and delayed server availability for the shortfall and a push of the NeoTensr order into Q2.

, with management blaming a global HBM memory shortage and delayed server availability for the shortfall and a push of the NeoTensr order into Q2. The company expanded key commercial wins, including a NeoTensr contract now totaling up to $70 million , a strategic partnership with Winmate, and deeper joint work with Nokia and Datacom across Asia Pacific.

The company expanded key commercial wins, including a , a strategic partnership with Winmate, and deeper joint work with Nokia and Datacom across Asia Pacific. Blaize is launching AI Services , starting with face recognition and later document processing, aiming to create recurring, higher-margin revenue from API usage and software licensing on top of hardware sales.

Blaize is launching , starting with face recognition and later document processing, aiming to create recurring, higher-margin revenue from API usage and software licensing on top of hardware sales. The company ended Q1 with $33.3 million in cash and raised an additional $35 million equity offering in May, which management said extends runway into mid-2027 and supports product and deployment growth.

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Blaize Stock Performance

BZAI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,909,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Blaize has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Blaize from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Blaize from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blaize from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blaize in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blaize

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dinakar Munagala sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 551,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,400,611.88. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Cannestra sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 314,069 shares of company stock valued at $668,489 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blaize

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blaize by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Blaize News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blaize this week:

Blaize Company Profile

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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