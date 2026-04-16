Blaize's (BZAI) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blaize in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Blaize from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blaize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Blaize from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

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Blaize Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZAI opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Blaize has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Cannestra sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blaize during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blaize during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blaize during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blaize Company Profile

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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