Blend Labs (BLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $33.0750 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Blend Labs Price Performance

BLND stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.10. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Blend Labs from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3.50 price target on Blend Labs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.25 to $1.90 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blend Labs

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend's platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company's product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

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