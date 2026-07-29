Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $493,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,631,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,156,071.84. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $473,280.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $473,400.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $474,780.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $473,580.00.

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Block Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,992,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,556. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Block's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Block to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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