Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $489,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,613,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,546,541.44. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $493,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $493,320.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $473,280.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $473,400.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $474,780.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

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Block Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. 4,278,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $84.08.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Block from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Block to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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