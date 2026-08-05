Block (NYSE:XYZ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.020-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Block also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.020-1.020 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYZ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. 8,541,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,465. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.020 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 25,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $2,115,129.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 531,746 shares in the company, valued at $43,411,743.44. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $489,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,613,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,546,541.44. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $29,755,405. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in shares of Block by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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