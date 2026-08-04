Block (NYSE:XYZ) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.3530, with a volume of 1160152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

XYZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Block in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Block Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,612,320. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,032,990 shares in the company, valued at $156,153,961.90. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,300 shares of company stock worth $27,640,276. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 301.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Block by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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