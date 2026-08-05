Block (NYSE:XYZ) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Block also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.020-4.020 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XYZ. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Block to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. 8,541,702 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,465. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.020 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $489,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,613,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,546,541.44. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 25,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $2,115,129.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 531,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,411,743.44. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $29,755,405. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,305,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $368,213,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Block by 241.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,778,298 shares of the technology company's stock worth $273,058,000 after buying an additional 2,671,713 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,905,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,364,840 shares of the technology company's stock worth $414,287,000 after buying an additional 1,941,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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