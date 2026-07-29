Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $267.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $829,439.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,715,449.30. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of BE opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3,353.85 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.35.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Bloom Energy reported Q2 revenue of $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the roughly $826 million consensus estimate. Product revenue increased 215.4% to $935.4 million, while gross margin expanded to 33.4% from 26.7%. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share surpassed estimates near $0.39-$0.41 and compared with $0.10 a year earlier. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Bloom Energy reported Q2 revenue of $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the roughly $826 million consensus estimate. Product revenue increased 215.4% to $935.4 million, while gross margin expanded to 33.4% from 26.7%. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share surpassed estimates near $0.39-$0.41 and compared with $0.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised above Wall Street expectations: Management now forecasts 2026 revenue of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion, with a $4.05 billion midpoint about 8% above analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85 also exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.99, signaling confidence in demand and operating leverage. Bloom Energy Raises Outlook as Profit, Sales Climb

Management now forecasts 2026 revenue of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion, with a $4.05 billion midpoint about 8% above analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85 also exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.99, signaling confidence in demand and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: AI power demand remains a key catalyst: Investors continue to view Bloom’s onsite fuel-cell systems as a potential solution for power-constrained AI data centers. Attention will remain on the company’s expanded infrastructure partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and whether it can convert that opportunity into recurring orders. Bloom Energy Jumps On Blowout Earnings, Strong Guidance For AI Infrastructure Play

Investors continue to view Bloom’s onsite fuel-cell systems as a potential solution for power-constrained AI data centers. Attention will remain on the company’s expanded infrastructure partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and whether it can convert that opportunity into recurring orders. Neutral Sentiment: The results follow significant pre-earnings volatility. Traders had been taking profits after Bloom’s large year-to-date rally, while broader weakness in AI-related stocks and uncertainty surrounding a recent short-seller report pressured sentiment before the release.

The results follow significant pre-earnings volatility. Traders had been taking profits after Bloom’s large year-to-date rally, while broader weakness in AI-related stocks and uncertainty surrounding a recent short-seller report pressured sentiment before the release. Negative Sentiment: Despite the operating improvement, Bloom remains a richly valued, high-beta stock with substantial debt relative to equity. Investors may demand continued rapid growth and successful execution to justify the valuation, leaving shares vulnerable to profit-taking if future orders, margins or guidance fail to keep pace.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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