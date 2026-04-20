Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.2727.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "cautious" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $173.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,800,043.90. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $207.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.21, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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