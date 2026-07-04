Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.1364.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $271.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $281.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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