Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) CAO Sells $1,827,339.44 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,430.00.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock traded up $13.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,590. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6,073.07 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. Barclays raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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