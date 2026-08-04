Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Director John Chambers Sells 15,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) Director John Chambers sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 223,333 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,798.14. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $9.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.22. 18,791,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 3.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $259.34 and its 200-day moving average is $210.21. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and guidance continue to attract buyers. Bloom Energy was identified as one of the standout performers of the second-quarter earnings season after reporting results that exceeded expectations, including revenue growth and higher profitability. Analysts and market commentators pointed to the company’s robust report and raised full-year guidance as evidence of accelerating demand, particularly for its power-generation products tied to data-center and artificial-intelligence infrastructure. 3 Huge Winners of the Q2 Earnings Season

Bloom Energy was identified as one of the standout performers of the second-quarter earnings season after reporting results that exceeded expectations, including revenue growth and higher profitability. Analysts and market commentators pointed to the company’s robust report and raised full-year guidance as evidence of accelerating demand, particularly for its power-generation products tied to data-center and artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investment-idea coverage reinforces the bullish narrative. Zacks highlighted Bloom Energy in both value-investing and broader investment-ideas features, alongside semiconductor, power-equipment and cryptocurrency companies. While these mentions do not change Bloom’s fundamentals, they may increase visibility among momentum and thematic investors. Zacks Investment Ideas Feature Highlights

Zacks highlighted Bloom Energy in both value-investing and broader investment-ideas features, alongside semiconductor, power-equipment and cryptocurrency companies. While these mentions do not change Bloom’s fundamentals, they may increase visibility among momentum and thematic investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are still assessing whether the earnings-driven rally is sustainable. Recent commentary describes substantial volatility following the earnings release. Bloom’s long-term opportunity in AI-related power demand is viewed favorably, but its elevated valuation and the possibility of a post-earnings reset could limit additional gains until execution catches up with expectations. 3 Reasons to Buy Bloom Energy Stock and 3 Reasons to Wait

Recent commentary describes substantial volatility following the earnings release. Bloom’s long-term opportunity in AI-related power demand is viewed favorably, but its elevated valuation and the possibility of a post-earnings reset could limit additional gains until execution catches up with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class-action lawsuit. The firms allege that Bloom Energy and certain executives made false or misleading statements during the February 27, 2025–July 8, 2026 class period. Investors have been reminded of a September 28, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The notices are largely investor-solicitation announcements and do not establish wrongdoing, but they could pressure sentiment and increase perceived legal and disclosure risk. Faruqi and Faruqi Bloom Energy Investor Alert

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $250.00 to $218.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Clear Str raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $346.00 to $314.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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