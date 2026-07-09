Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Earns "Outperform" Rating from Robert W. Baird

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $241.91.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $254.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,080.96 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.15. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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