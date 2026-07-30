Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential downside of 16.01% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 28.0%

NYSE BE opened at $209.56 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $264.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 280.11 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and higher guidance: Bloom reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.39 consensus estimate, while revenue surged 165.5% year over year to $1.07 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $826 million. The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion and EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.85, supported by product growth and demand for onsite power. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Bloom reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.39 consensus estimate, while revenue surged 165.5% year over year to $1.07 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $826 million. The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion and EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.85, supported by product growth and demand for onsite power. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand remains a major catalyst: Management highlighted accelerating power requirements from artificial-intelligence infrastructure, expanded financing partnerships and operating leverage. The company’s Brookfield financing backstop reportedly increased to $25 billion, potentially helping fund large-scale deployments. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Management highlighted accelerating power requirements from artificial-intelligence infrastructure, expanded financing partnerships and operating leverage. The company’s Brookfield financing backstop reportedly increased to $25 billion, potentially helping fund large-scale deployments. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Mizuho upgraded BE from “neutral” to “outperform” with a $242 target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research moved their ratings from “hold” to “strong buy.” BTIG also reaffirmed its “buy” rating. Mizuho’s target was reduced from $285, but it still implies substantial potential upside based on the reference price. Analyst Ratings

Mizuho upgraded from “neutral” to “outperform” with a $242 target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research moved their ratings from “hold” to “strong buy.” BTIG also reaffirmed its “buy” rating. Mizuho’s target was reduced from $285, but it still implies substantial potential upside based on the reference price. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed target-price signals: JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating but lowered its target to $314 from $346. BMO reduced its target to $227 from $279 and kept a “market perform” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but more cautious after the stock’s sharp run.

JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating but lowered its target to $314 from $346. BMO reduced its target to $227 from $279 and kept a “market perform” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but more cautious after the stock’s sharp run. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are limiting momentum: With a very high reported P/E ratio and significant recent volatility, investors may be locking in gains despite the earnings beat. The stock’s pullback after its earnings-driven rebound suggests expectations for AI-related growth are already elevated.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here