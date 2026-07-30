Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Mizuho upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho now has a $242.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $285.00. Approximately 13,426,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 12,175,165 shares.The stock last traded at $213.4130 and had previously closed at $163.75.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.18.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $829,439.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,853 shares in the company, valued at $39,715,449.30. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and higher guidance: Bloom reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.39 consensus estimate, while revenue surged 165.5% year over year to $1.07 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $826 million. The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion and EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.85, supported by product growth and demand for onsite power. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Bloom reported adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.39 consensus estimate, while revenue surged 165.5% year over year to $1.07 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $826 million. The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion and EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.85, supported by product growth and demand for onsite power. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand remains a major catalyst: Management highlighted accelerating power requirements from artificial-intelligence infrastructure, expanded financing partnerships and operating leverage. The company’s Brookfield financing backstop reportedly increased to $25 billion, potentially helping fund large-scale deployments. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Management highlighted accelerating power requirements from artificial-intelligence infrastructure, expanded financing partnerships and operating leverage. The company’s Brookfield financing backstop reportedly increased to $25 billion, potentially helping fund large-scale deployments. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Mizuho upgraded BE from “neutral” to “outperform” with a $242 target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research moved their ratings from “hold” to “strong buy.” BTIG also reaffirmed its “buy” rating. Mizuho’s target was reduced from $285, but it still implies substantial potential upside based on the reference price. Analyst Ratings

Mizuho upgraded from “neutral” to “outperform” with a $242 target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research moved their ratings from “hold” to “strong buy.” BTIG also reaffirmed its “buy” rating. Mizuho’s target was reduced from $285, but it still implies substantial potential upside based on the reference price. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed target-price signals: JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating but lowered its target to $314 from $346. BMO reduced its target to $227 from $279 and kept a “market perform” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but more cautious after the stock’s sharp run.

JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating but lowered its target to $314 from $346. BMO reduced its target to $227 from $279 and kept a “market perform” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but more cautious after the stock’s sharp run. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are limiting momentum: With a very high reported P/E ratio and significant recent volatility, investors may be locking in gains despite the earnings beat. The stock’s pullback after its earnings-driven rebound suggests expectations for AI-related growth are already elevated.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 29.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.80 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is $264.93 and its 200-day moving average is $208.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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