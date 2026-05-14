Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $304.92 and last traded at $305.0710, with a volume of 4746217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.76.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6,073.07 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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