Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $254.29, but opened at $276.08. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $264.1850, with a volume of 2,596,008 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $241.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,203.14 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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