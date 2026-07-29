Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $346.00 to $314.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $157.33 and last traded at $163.8610. 43,542,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 12,208,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.84.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $251.45.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on BE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and earnings beat: Second-quarter revenue rose 165.5% year over year to $1.065 billion, surpassing the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double analysts’ $0.39 estimate and increased from $0.10 a year earlier. Product revenue rose 215.4%, while gross margin expanded to 33.4%. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 165.5% year over year to $1.065 billion, surpassing the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share were double analysts’ $0.39 estimate and increased from $0.10 a year earlier. Product revenue rose 215.4%, while gross margin expanded to 33.4%. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised: Bloom lifted its 2026 revenue forecast to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, and raised EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.85 versus a $1.99 analyst consensus. The outlook reflects strong demand for onsite power and fuel-cell systems from AI data centers. Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, View Up

Bloom lifted its 2026 revenue forecast to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, and raised EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.85 versus a $1.99 analyst consensus. The outlook reflects strong demand for onsite power and fuel-cell systems from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure opportunity strengthened: Management cited rising AI power demand, an expanding order backlog and increased financing partnerships. A reported $25 billion Brookfield backstop could support large-scale deployments, including data-center projects. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Management cited rising AI power demand, an expanding order backlog and increased financing partnerships. A reported $25 billion Brookfield backstop could support large-scale deployments, including data-center projects. Positive Sentiment: Supportive analyst view: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $295 price target, while JPMorgan maintained Overweight despite lowering its target to $314. Analyst ratings reported by Benzinga

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,276.56 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here