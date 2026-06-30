Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 10% - Here's Why

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $308.82 and last traded at $302.4120. Approximately 13,507,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 11,590,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.01.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 10.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.16 and a 200 day moving average of $186.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6,047.03 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,760.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,775,451. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $347,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here