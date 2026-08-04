Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 4.5% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $237.45 and last traded at $228.2170. 18,096,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 12,512,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and guidance continue to attract buyers. Bloom Energy was identified as one of the standout performers of the second-quarter earnings season after reporting results that exceeded expectations, including revenue growth and higher profitability. Analysts and market commentators pointed to the company’s robust report and raised full-year guidance as evidence of accelerating demand, particularly for its power-generation products tied to data-center and artificial-intelligence infrastructure. 3 Huge Winners of the Q2 Earnings Season

Bloom Energy was identified as one of the standout performers of the second-quarter earnings season after reporting results that exceeded expectations, including revenue growth and higher profitability. Analysts and market commentators pointed to the company’s robust report and raised full-year guidance as evidence of accelerating demand, particularly for its power-generation products tied to data-center and artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investment-idea coverage reinforces the bullish narrative. Zacks highlighted Bloom Energy in both value-investing and broader investment-ideas features, alongside semiconductor, power-equipment and cryptocurrency companies. While these mentions do not change Bloom’s fundamentals, they may increase visibility among momentum and thematic investors. Zacks Investment Ideas Feature Highlights

Zacks highlighted Bloom Energy in both value-investing and broader investment-ideas features, alongside semiconductor, power-equipment and cryptocurrency companies. While these mentions do not change Bloom’s fundamentals, they may increase visibility among momentum and thematic investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are still assessing whether the earnings-driven rally is sustainable. Recent commentary describes substantial volatility following the earnings release. Bloom’s long-term opportunity in AI-related power demand is viewed favorably, but its elevated valuation and the possibility of a post-earnings reset could limit additional gains until execution catches up with expectations. 3 Reasons to Buy Bloom Energy Stock and 3 Reasons to Wait

Recent commentary describes substantial volatility following the earnings release. Bloom’s long-term opportunity in AI-related power demand is viewed favorably, but its elevated valuation and the possibility of a post-earnings reset could limit additional gains until execution catches up with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class-action lawsuit. The firms allege that Bloom Energy and certain executives made false or misleading statements during the February 27, 2025–July 8, 2026 class period. Investors have been reminded of a September 28, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The notices are largely investor-solicitation announcements and do not establish wrongdoing, but they could pressure sentiment and increase perceived legal and disclosure risk. Faruqi and Faruqi Bloom Energy Investor Alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $346.00 to $314.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day moving average is $210.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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