Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 1.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $295.83 and last traded at $285.0910. 10,942,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 11,087,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,188 shares of company stock worth $57,693,971. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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