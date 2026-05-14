Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 4.8% - Time to Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $310.00 and last traded at $303.7140. Approximately 8,000,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,223,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.76.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average is $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6,073.07 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here