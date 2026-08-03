Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 6.5% - Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.64 and last traded at $219.2180. 18,253,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,479,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.81.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s recent quarterly results were significantly better than expected, with earnings and revenue surpassing consensus estimates and revenue rising sharply year over year. The company also raised its full-year outlook, reinforcing optimism about demand for its power-generation systems, including potential data-center and artificial-intelligence applications. Bloom Energy Stock Dips Monday: What's Driving the Post-Earnings Reset?

Bloom’s recent quarterly results were significantly better than expected, with earnings and revenue surpassing consensus estimates and revenue rising sharply year over year. The company also raised its full-year outlook, reinforcing optimism about demand for its power-generation systems, including potential data-center and artificial-intelligence applications. Positive Sentiment: Some investor commentary remains bullish, citing the possibility of another major year of revenue growth and Bloom’s investment relationship with Brookfield as support for a long-term expansion opportunity. However, the commentary also emphasizes that investors may want to wait for a better entry point after the stock’s sharp advance. 3 Reasons to Buy Bloom Energy Stock -- and 3 Reasons to Wait

Some investor commentary remains bullish, citing the possibility of another major year of revenue growth and Bloom’s investment relationship with Brookfield as support for a long-term expansion opportunity. However, the commentary also emphasizes that investors may want to wait for a better entry point after the stock’s sharp advance. Neutral Sentiment: Market analysis highlights Bloom Energy’s rapid rise and subsequent drawdown as an example of how leverage, volatility and momentum can amplify both gains and losses. This suggests continued elevated trading risk rather than a clear change in the company’s operating outlook. Situational Awareness: When Leverage Meets Volatility

Market analysis highlights Bloom Energy’s rapid rise and subsequent drawdown as an example of how leverage, volatility and momentum can amplify both gains and losses. This suggests continued elevated trading risk rather than a clear change in the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted a federal securities class action against Bloom Energy and certain officers. The case covers investors who purchased securities during a stated 2025–2026 class period and alleges violations of federal securities laws; the allegations have not been proven. The repeated notices increase headline, legal and reputational risk, with a September 28, 2026 deadline for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status. Kaplan Fox Securities Class Action Notice

Several law firms announced or promoted a federal securities class action against Bloom Energy and certain officers. The case covers investors who purchased securities during a stated 2025–2026 class period and alleges violations of federal securities laws; the allegations have not been proven. The repeated notices increase headline, legal and reputational risk, with a September 28, 2026 deadline for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target on BE to $176, implying downside from recent trading levels and adding pressure after the post-earnings rally. Wells Fargo Cuts Bloom Energy Price Target

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $188.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $346.00 to $314.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Read Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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