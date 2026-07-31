Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.5312.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Bloomin' Brands from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price target on Bloomin' Brands in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

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Institutional Trading of Bloomin' Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 50.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,693 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 111,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,373 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 360,450 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,988 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,497 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. Bloomin' Brands has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $758.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 0.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloomin' Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

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