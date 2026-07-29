Blue Bird (BLBD) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $485.7280 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Blue Bird Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,126. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Blue Bird by 2,090.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Blue Bird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised Blue Bird from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $86.00 price objective on Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation NASDAQ: BLBD is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company's core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

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