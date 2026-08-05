Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.21%.The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,522,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,290. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $14.53. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OBDC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Report on OBDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 371.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company's stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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