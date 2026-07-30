Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $693.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Blue Owl Capital's conference call:

Second-quarter distributable earnings grew 9% year over year , while fee-related earnings reached $0.25 per share and distributable earnings $0.22 per share. Management reaffirmed its expectation to exceed 2026 consensus estimates of $1.02 FRE per share and $0.89 DE per share.

, while fee-related earnings reached $0.25 per share and distributable earnings $0.22 per share. Management reaffirmed its expectation to exceed 2026 consensus estimates of $1.02 FRE per share and $0.89 DE per share. Blue Owl raised $7.8 billion during the quarter and $50.5 billion over the last 12 months, with institutional and insurance investors accounting for roughly three-quarters of second-quarter equity fundraising. The company also cited $31 billion of AUM not yet paying fees, representing approximately $380 million of expected annual management fees as capital is deployed.

Real assets continued to be the fastest-growing platform , with AUM up 25% and revenue up 27% year over year; net lease fundraising exceeded its $7.5 billion hard cap, while digital infrastructure expanded to more than 140 data centers and 15.3 gigawatts of capacity.

, with AUM up 25% and revenue up 27% year over year; net lease fundraising exceeded its $7.5 billion hard cap, while digital infrastructure expanded to more than 140 data centers and 15.3 gigawatts of capacity. Investment performance and credit health remained strong, including a 12-basis-point average annual realized loss rate in direct lending and strong returns from alternative credit, net lease, and non-traded real estate products. Management said redemptions at non-traded BDCs declined in the second quarter and evergreen inflows improved in the July 1 close.

Direct-lending deployment remained roughly net zero amid moderate sponsor-led M&A activity, and management cautioned that wealth-channel recovery is unlikely to be V-shaped. Executives also acknowledged the possibility of normalization from unusually low credit losses, although they reported no meaningful deterioration in watch lists.

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Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,924,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,634,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is 766.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on OWL

Key Headlines Impacting Blue Owl Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company's stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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