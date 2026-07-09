Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Citizens Jmp

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.03% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OWL. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.37.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Blue Owl Capital

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About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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