Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,215 shares of the company's stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,880,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,806,000 after acquiring an additional 950,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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