BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$145.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$141.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$134.36.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 4.7%

CP stock traded down C$6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$122.35. 770,872 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$96.50 and a 1-year high of C$131.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$118.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$355,110. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total value of C$7,961,491.20. Insiders sold a total of 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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