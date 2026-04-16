BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock's previous close.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altus Group from C$67.00 to C$55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$56.29.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Trading Down 0.0%

AIF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$50.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 116,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,966. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day moving average is C$45.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.96 million for the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 69.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

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