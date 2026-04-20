BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $905.00 to $972.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the investment management company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $924.14.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $932.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $494.68 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $868.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here