Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
The Goldman Sachs Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $972 (from $905) but kept a "market perform" rating, implying only about a 4.3% upside from current levels.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is a Hold with an average price target of $924.14, while the stock trades near $932 with a P/E around 17.
  • Goldman reported a strong Q1 beat (EPS $17.55 vs. $15.92; revenue $17.23B, +14.4% YoY), but insiders have sold roughly 49,097 shares (~$46.2M) in the past three months.
  • Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $905.00 to $972.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the investment management company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $924.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $932.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $494.68 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $868.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research team published bullish picks in the energy dividend space, highlighting areas where clients may allocate capital and supporting recurring research/trading revenue. Goldman Sachs Bullish on 3 Energy Dividend Stocks Into Q1 Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman analysts continue to initiate actionable coverage (example: a Buy on TGS and upgrades on other names), showing ongoing research-driven activity that can boost fee and trading flows. TGS: Capital-Light Data Leader Poised to Benefit
  • Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is kicking off earnings season — results and commentary this week will be a key near-term catalyst for GS’s trading, investment banking and asset-management revenue. Goldman Sachs Kicks Off Earnings Season
  • Neutral Sentiment: Goldman expects gold to outperform U.S. equities over the next 12 months — a macro view that may influence client allocations but doesn’t directly change GS’s near-term fundamentals. Buy This Index Fund to Beat the S&P 500
  • Negative Sentiment: Goldman warned that a recent $33 billion buying spree in stocks may be "winding down," signaling more cautious market liquidity and potential lower trading revenue. Why a $33 billion stock market buying spree is now winding down
  • Negative Sentiment: Goldman strategists note the S&P rally is driven by narrow earnings-strength pockets, implying fragility in the rally and higher downside risk if breadth deteriorates. Goldman’s Snider Says Narrow Earnings Strength Fuels Stock Rally
  • Negative Sentiment: Goldman kept its 2026 oil-price forecasts amid deepening demand weakness — weaker oil fundamentals can pressure energy trading and M&A activity, areas that affect GS’s revenues. Goldman sticks to oil forecast as demand weakness deepens
  • Negative Sentiment: An analyst note raising GS’s price target to $870 was published today — while a raise can be positive, the target remains below recent trade levels, which could cap near-term upside and reinforce profit-taking. GS Price Target Raised to $870

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group Right Now?

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX story everyone missed
The SpaceX story everyone missed
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
What‘s Going on With Shipping Stocks
What's Going on With Shipping Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines